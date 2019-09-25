South Floridians aren’t watching Dolphins games

Getty Images

Tanking doesn’t make for must-see TV. As expected.

Via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Sunday’s Dolphins-Cowboys game drew a 9.5 rating in the local market. Jackson notes that it’s “rare” for any team to draw a single-digit rating in its own market.

The number means that 9.5 percent of all home with TVs in the Miami area were tuned to the game. And given the number of Dallas fans throughout the county, plenty of those TVs may have been tuned to the game in order to watch the Cowboys, not the Dolphins.

Next Sunday, the Dolphins host the Chargers. Look for the local number to be even lower given the lack of national interest in the opponent, and for it to continue to shrink as the Dolphins drift closer to the bottom of the tank.