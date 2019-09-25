T.Y. Hilton “taking it day-by-day” after aggravating quad injury

Getty Images

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton wasn’t on the field for much of last Sunday’s win over the Falcons because of a quad injury that was a concern heading into the game.

Hilton played after being listed as questionable last Friday, but he aggravated the injury in the second quarter of the game and did not return to action.

Hilton said on Tuesday that he was sore and doing better than he was on Sunday. He wasn’t willing to make any predictions at this point about whether he’ll be able to play against the Raiders this weekend.

“I don’t know,” Hilton said, via Mike Chappell of FOX59. “It’s still Tuesday, so I’m just taking it day-by-day. Whatever happens, happens.”

The fact that Hilton aggravated the injury last week will likely play a role in the ultimate decision about his availability for this week, but it seems that call won’t be made for a few days yet.