Texans place Senio Kelemete on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Texans scratched guard Senio Kelemete from the lineup the last two weeks and his shoulder injury is going to keep him out for at least the next eight weeks as well.

The Texans have placed Kelemete on injured reserve. Head coach Bill O’Brien said at a Wednesday press conference that he will be a candidate to return later this season, but that his absence is projected to be long enough that the team couldn’t spare the roster spot.

Kelemete started the opener at left guard. First-round pick Tytus Howard started there in Week Two, but moved to right tackle last Sunday. Second-round pick Max Scharping took over at left guard.

The Texans promoted linebacker Tyrell Adams to fill the roster spot. He had three tackles in four games for the Texans last season.