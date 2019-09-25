Tom Brady on limited practice: I’m not a spring chicken anymore

Getty Images

The Patriots signed quarterback Cody Kessler on Wednesday and there were some extra snaps for him to take at practice later in the day.

Tom Brady was a limited participant because of the calf issue that also limited him in practice on Wednesday and Thursday last week. Brady returned to full practice on Friday and showed no signs of trouble during last Sunday’s 30-14 win over the Jets.

During a post-practice press conference, Brady didn’t sound like there was any concern that things will play out differently this week.

“Football is a contact sport,” Brady said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “I wouldn’t say I’m a spring chicken anymore. I’m trying to just feel as great as I can and we’ll see how it goes tomorrow. But I feel pretty good.”

While no Patriots missed practice on Wednesday, Brady had plenty of company in the limited group. Defensive end Michael Bennett (shoulder), running back Rex Burkhead (foot), safety Nate Ebner (groin), wide receiver Julian Edelman (chest), linebacker Dont'a Hightower (shoulder), tight end Ryan Izzo (calf), tight end Matt LaCosse (ankle), tackle Marshall Newhouse (illness), and guard Joe Thuney (shoulder) were in the same boat.