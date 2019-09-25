Wally Chambers dies at 68

Getty Images

Wally Chambers, the eighth overall pick in the 1973 draft who would become the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year, has died, according to WBON-TV. Chambers, No. 60 in the photo, was 68.

A six-foot, six-inch, 250-pound defensive tackle with the Bears from 1973 through 1977, Chambers qualified for three Pro Bowls. He won first-team All-Pro honors in 1976, and second-team All-Pro recognition in 1973, 1974, and 1975.

The Chicago Tribune recently placed Chambers at No. 52 on the list of all-time top 100 Bears players.

Chambers spent his final two seasons as a player, in 1978 and 1979, with the Buccaneers. He coached defensive line with Northern Iowa, East Carolina, the Jets, and the Ohio Glory of the World League of American Football.

We extend our condolences to Chambers’ family, friends, teammates, and colleagues.