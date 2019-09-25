Wayne Gallman ready for “big opportunity” in Giants backfield

Getty Images

Saquon Barkley is going to miss multiple weeks with an ankle injury, which is an unfortunate development for the Giants offense but a fortunate development for Wayne Gallman in terms of playing time.

Gallman took over as the lead back after Barkley was injured last Sunday and he’s set to continue in that role for as long as Barkley is sidelined. Asking Gallman to be the same kind of threat as Barkley would be foolish, but the 2017 fourth-round pick said at a Wednesday media session that he’s confident he “can do whatever is needed to help this offense win.”

“I view it as a big opportunity, an opportunity I’ve had since I came into the league,” Gallman said. “It’s unfortunate for my brother to go out, but this is what I’ve prepared for, this is what I have been preparing for, so I’m ready for it.”

Gallman has seven carries for 30 yards and three catches for 24 yards so far this season. It’s a good bet that he’ll see at least this many touches against Washington this weekend.