Za’Darius Smith questionable with recent knee issue

The Packers have a new injury to worry about, heading into Thursday’s game against the Eagles.

Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith has been listed as questionable for tomorrow night.

The additions of Smith and fellow outside linebacker Preston Smith have revitalized the Packers defense.

Smith popped up on the injury report yesterday with a knee problem. He was listed as participating in a limited basis today. If Za’Darius can’t play, it would force first-rounder Rashan Gary into a more prominent role.

Defensive lineman Montravious Adams and linebacker Oren Burks are listed as out this week, and linebacker Kyler Fackrell and wide receiver Jake Kumerow are also questionable.