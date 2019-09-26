Al Riveron: No clear and obvious evidence Avonte Maddox interfered

AP

Nearly everyone watching who wasn’t wearing Eagles green, including former officials, believed cornerback Avonte Maddox interfered with Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the third quarter. Al Riveron, the only one whose opinion matters, did not.

The NFL’s current supervisor of officiating upheld the ruling on the field of no pass interference on what appeared obvious pass interference.

“In #PHIvsGB, Green Bay challenged for pass interference,” Riveron posted on Twitter. “After review, there was no clear and obvious evidence that Philadelphia #29 significantly hindered the opponent.”

The criticism came quickly after Riveron’s decision was announced on the field.

Terry McAulay, a former NFL referee who now serves as NBC’s rules analyst, tweeted, “I have absolutely no clue as to why defensive pass interference was not created by replay on that last play.”

Former NFL coach Tony Dungy, now an analyst on NBC’s Football Night in America, was even more pointed on Twitter.

“That’s terrible,” Dungy wrote. “I don’t understand this replay review of pass interference. That one on Philadelphia couldn’t have been more clear cut. If they’re not going to reverse that one I don’t see how they can reverse any call.”

Riveron later let stand an Eagles challenge for interference on Packers defensive back Kevin King, who grabbed receiver Alshon Jeffery‘s arm.

He did reverse one earlier in the game on an automatic review, picking up a flag on a called offensive pass interference against Eagles tight end Zach Ertz. It resulted in a touchdown for the Eagles.