Anthony Lynn: We’re a better team with Melvin Gordon

Running back Melvin Gordon is returning to work with the Chargers on Thursday after an extended holdout that did not result in the new contract he’s trying to get from the team.

While the Chargers didn’t trip over themselves to give Gordon a new deal, that doesn’t mean they aren’t going to be excited about having him back in the fold. Head coach Anthony Lynn told Albert Breer that the Chargers are “for sure” a better team with Gordon on hand than they are without him.

The Chargers will get a roster exemption for Gordon in order to give him time to get into football shape, so he may not be helping them rally back from a 1-2 start to the year for a little bit. They’re also going to be without left tackle Russell Okung, safety Derwin James, tight end Hunter Henry and cornerback Michael Davis, although Lynn makes it clear that the absences aren’t an excuse for stumbling in each of the last two weeks.

“It’s the National Football League,” Lynn said. “There are injuries everywhere. We’d love to have Russell and DJ and Hunter Henry, Michael Davis, a starting corner for us, [kicker] Michael Badgley. We’d love to have all those guys. But shoot, no one has all their guys once the season starts. If we’d just done a couple things different in those last two weeks, those games would’ve been different. It had nothing to do with the injuries.”

The Chargers started 1-2 last season before winning 11 of their last 13 games, so there shouldn’t be any sense of panic about the way things have gone thus far. Having Gordon back gives the Chargers further reason to think that better days can be coming their way.