Antonio Brown, Eric Weddle exchange pleasantries on Twitter

Cross the Rams off the list of teams that may sign Antonio Brown. As if they ever would have.

Brown and Rams safety Eric Weddle have been trading barbs on Twitter this afternoon, with most of the vitriol coming from Brown, who has called Weddle “Lil Weedle” and made reference to putting “that stiff arm in your neck.”

“When are u gonna learn that it isnt about you,” Weddle said at one point to Brown. “Never was and never will be. Got a game to get ready for. Good luck my guy!”

“Bro I don’t even know you don’t call me AB that’s my NFL name dummy!” Brown said. “I’m not on your team never been shut your mouth Jabroni.”

Although the use of “Jabroni” is humrous, the rest of it is just sad. Brown potentially has squandered his career via a series of erratic and unpredictable behaviors. At a minimum, his own conduct has kept him from playing football during what would have been one of the last years of the prime of his football playing ability.

Many have speculated that Brown is suffering from some sort of mental illness. If he is, here’s hoping that he gets the help he needs. There’s also a chance that what we’re witnessing now is the natural byproduct of a man who has never been told “no” dealing with actual consequences for the first time in his life.

He got his way during all those years in Pittsburgh when we didn’t know he was more than a handful for coach Mike Tomlin. Brown then got his way when he wanted out of Pittsburgh. He got his way when he wanted out of Oakland. He didn’t get his way in New England, and he’s currently not getting his way because no one will give him an NFL roster spot.

Brown’s best play would be to lay low until the pending NFL investigation ends. But he simply can’t help himself. And it won’t help him get back into the NFL any faster.