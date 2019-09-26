Antonio Brown suggests he’s not done with the NFL, after all

Getty Images

Pretty much everything regarding Antonio Brown is subject to change.

Four days after announcing that he’d no longer play in the NFL, Brown has apparently contradicted himself, saying on Twitter: “I’m still the best why stop now.”

Of course, the continuation of Brown’s NFL career currently isn’t up to him. While multiple teams apparently have interest, no one seems to be willing to sign Brown while the NFL’s investigation is pending regarding claims of sexual assault and rape. It’s likely at this point that Brown won’t be offered a roster spot until the investigation ends and discipline, if any, is imposed.

If, ultimately, the NFL concludes that the claim that Brown forcibly raped Britney Taylor is true and accurate (unless a far lower standard of proof than the one used in criminal court), Brown may never be cleared to return to the NFL. While no player has been permanently banished under the Personal Conduct Policy, no player has been found responsible by the league for forcible rape.