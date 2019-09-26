Avonte Maddox carted off after another vicious hit

Getty Images

For the second time tonight, a player was strapped to a backboard and carted off for precautionary reasons after a hard hit.

In the first half, it was Packers running back Jamaal Williams.

With 1:06 remaining, Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox took a shot to the head from teammate Andrew Sendejo. It came as the two tackled tight end Robert Tonyan at the Philadelphia 7-yard line.

The entire Eagles team came on the field before Maddox was carted off.

Two plays later, Philadelphia linebacker Nigel Bradham picked off Aaron Rodgers in the end zone on a tipped pass as the Eagles held on for a 34-27 victory.