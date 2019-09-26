Bears bring back tight end Bradley Sowell

Getty Images

The Bears brought back Bradley the Blocker.

(This post is brought to you by the Letter B.)

The Bears announced they had resigned tight end Bradley Sowell, waiving running back Kerrith Whyte Jr. to create the roster spot.

Sowell was released Monday so they could sign a defensive lineman Monday, but they clearly like having him around.

The former offensive lineman hasn’t been targeted with a pass this year, but he caught a touchdown on his first career reception last season, so his ratio clearly merits more chances to explore his offensive potential.