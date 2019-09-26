Bengals put Darius Phillips on IR

Getty Images

The Bengals lost cornerback Darius Phillips to a knee injury last week against the Bills, and it was season-ending.

The team announced that Phillips was placed on injured reserve. To replace him on the roster, they signed Torry McTyer off the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Phillips, their 2018 fifth-rounder, was also returning kicks. He had played in all three games this year, and had an interception last week.

McTyer was in camp with the Dolphins this year before joining the Chiefs’ practice squad after final cuts.

The Bengals are a few weeks away from top-line reinforcements, as Darqueze Dennard is eligible to come off the physically unable to perform list after Week Six.