Bruce Irvin set to play for Panthers this week

The Panthers have yet to play a game with linebacker Bruce Irvin this season, but that is set to change when they face the Texans on Sunday.

Irvin has been dealing with a hamstring injury for some time and was a limited participant in practice on Thursday, but said that he will definitely be in the lineup against Houston. Head coach Ron Rivera concurred and said that Irvin will bring the Panters some versatility off the edge of the defense.

“His repertoire as a pass rusher is very diverse,” Rivera said, via Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com.

The Panthers added defensive tackle Gerald McCoy to the injury report as a non-participant due to a knee injury, but Rivera indicated the day off was more about rest than a serious injury. Cornerback Donte Jackson was downgraded from limited by a groin injury to being out of practice entirely.