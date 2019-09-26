Case Keenum out of boot, back on practice field

Getty Images

Washington quarterback Case Keenum was in a protective boot on Wednesday because of the foot injury that caused him to sit out the team’s walkthrough, but the feeling around the team about Keenum’s status was positive.

Head coach Jay Gruden said that he expected to have Keenum in the lineup against the Giants on Sunday and things appear to be trending in that direction.

Keenum was back on the practice field Thursday during the portion open to the media. His participation level remains to be seen, but any work at this point in the week bodes well for the weekend.

Colt McCoy also practiced as he continues to work his way back from last year’s broken leg and the complications in his recovery that arose this offseason.