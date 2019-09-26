Davante Adams has 107 receiving yards; Sidney Jones has hamstring injury

Getty Images

Davante Adams is on pace to shatter the NFL’s single-game receiving record.

With 107 yards on six catches, Adams had the most receiving yards by a Packers player in the first quarter since Javon Walker had 121 against the Colts in 2004. Flipper Anderson set the NFL record for yards in a game with 336 in 1989.

Adams torched Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones for a 58-yard gain on the Packers’ third play from scrimmage. He later missed a tackle on the goal line.

Jones left for the locker room with a hamstring injury. The Eagles list his return as questionable.

His departure leaves the Eagles with only Rasul Douglas, Avonte Maddox and Craig James at the position tonight.