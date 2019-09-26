Dolphins claim OL Keaton Sutherland

Getty Images

The Dolphins continued to churn their roster on Thursday by adding a player off of waivers.

The team announced the addition of interior offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland. They placed linebacker James Crawford on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Sutherland was waived by the Bengals on Wednesday. He made his NFL debut in last week’s game against the Bills and played three snaps on special teams. His arrival gives the Dolphins ten offensive linemen on their 53-man roster.

Crawford, who has a knee injury, had one tackle in three appearances for the Dolphins. He appeared in every game for the Packers last season.