Drew Rosenhaus affirms interest in Antonio Brown, downplays retirement possibility

Drew Rosenhaus, the agent for free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown, says multiple teams remain interested in his client. Additionally, he says the thought of Brown actually not playing football again is a bit premature.

Rosenhaus joined Warren Sapp’s “99 Problems” podcast and discussed the situation regarding Brown’s status following his release from the New England Patriots. While Brown tweeted earlier this week he was done with the NFL because he believes he’s been wronged to the tune of a lost $40 million stemming from his release from the Oakland Raiders and Patriots, Rosenhaus said he believes Brown still wants to play football and he’s working to make that happen.

“Because of the pending investigation by the NFL, I can’t say much more than what I have. It’s of course unfortunate that Antonio was released by the Patriots. We wanted very much to make that work, but we’re moving on,” Rosenhaus said. “I believe that Antonio wants to continue his career in the NFL and I’ve mentioned that. I have had discussions with a few teams that are very interested in him and want to know about his future and what’s going on with the NFL. Hopefully, when that is all resolved, Antonio will be able to continue his Hall of Fame career. That’s really where our focus is.”

Brown has had a pair of sexual complaints lodged against him and the NFL met with one of the individuals involved. Brown allegedly texted threatening and intimidating messages to her that served as the precursor to his release from the Patriots. Brown is now taking classes from Central Michigan University as he attempts to finish his degree in the interim.

“I know there’s been a lot of speculation as to whether or not that means he’s not going to proceed with the NFL but taking online college courses to get your degree or your post-graduate degree is something that I would recommend to every client. I wouldn’t read too much into that,” Rosenhaus said. “Obviously, it’s a very difficult time for him not playing. We expected him to be playing against the Jets on Sunday. So it’s tough. It’s tough for someone who loves the game not to be playing right now and the hope is that we will cooperate with the NFL and their investigation and get him back with a team to continue this tremendous career that he’s had.”

While Rosenhaus didn’t specify the teams with supposed interest or the number of teams with said interest, three teams had interest in Brown as of last weekend. It would seem that interest is going to be contingent on the outcome of the NFL’s investigation and the findings against Brown ultimately reveal.