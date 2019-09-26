Duane Brown doesn’t practice, expected to be OK after biceps injury

Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown left the latter stages of Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints due to a biceps injury.

Brown said after the game that he thought he would be OK but expected to get the injury examined in the following days. Brown was held out practice for Seattle on Wednesday, but head coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that the issue isn’t anything they’re overly concerned about.

“We’re going to rest him for a day and see how it goes,” he said. “He’s a little sore but it’s not serious injury at this point. It’s not the kind of damage or anything that we have to be concerned about. We just have to get him ready for the game. We’ll see how he does.”

Brown has not missed a game with Seattle since joining the team midway through the 2017 season following a trade from the Houston Texans. Brown played through an ankle sprain that season sustained shortly after joining the team.

George Fant replaced Brown for the final snaps of the game on Sunday and would likely be the next option for Seattle to turn to should Brown unexpectedly be unable to play. However, it appears as though Brown is set to make his 29th straight start for the Seahawks in Arizona on Sunday.