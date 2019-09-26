Giants DC has no concern about Janoris Jenkins

Getty Images

Had Buccaneers kicker Matt Gay made a 34-yard field goal attempt at the end of the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Giants, there would have been more attention paid to the way Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins played over the course of the afternoon.

Gay did miss and the Giants won 32-31, so the banner headlines were all about Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones and not about how Mike Evans dominated Jenkins. Evans caught three touchdowns in the first half and had eight catches for 190 yards overall, including the 55-yard strike that set up Gay’s fateful kick.

It’s not the first rough outing for Jenkins and Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher was asked if he’s worried about the veteran moving into the future. Bettcher noted that there’s some things to clean up, but is confident that Jenkins is going to do so.

“I don’t have concern. He’s all-in on what he needs to fix,” Bettcher said, via Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com.

Jones’s ascension to the starting lineup has changed the outlook around the Giants over the last week, but Jenkins’s outing against the Bucs was a reminder that there’s more to be done to get the team into the shape needed to contend for a playoff spot.