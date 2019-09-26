J.J. Watt watches Reggie White tape, but can’t replicate hump move

Getty Images

When J.J. Watt studies film, he’s not just looking at this week’s opponent.

He also likes to watch the greats of the game, to see if he pick up a thing or two.

But even though he’s had his own level of success rushing the passer, he said he doesn’t think he can consistently flip blockers with the hump move the way the late Reggie White did.

The hump was White’s signature move, when he’d set an offensive lineman up and then throw him sideways.

“If I could throw a 325-pound man 10 yards with one hand, I would do it every play, but that’s what made Reggie so special,” Watt said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “He had that move, and it’s an incredible move. There’s so much skill to that, that I think people don’t even realize. You have to have the ability to set it up properly, the ability to plant your foot at the right time and coordinate it with the torque that you need with your core.

“There’s so much that goes into that, and it’s an incredible move. I’ve tried to do it many times and I’ve never thrown a guy the way that he throws guys, and I don’t know if too many people ever have. That’s why he’s one of the greatest of all time, and it’s an unbelievable move.”

Watt got his first two sacks of the season last week, and said he’s feeling more comfortable so far. And with three defensive player of the year honors on his shelf, he has an array of moves of his own that young players will be watching years from now.