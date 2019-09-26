Jalen Ramsey’s trade request “still stands”

Getty Images

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey may not be practicing or playing for his current team this week, but he has fulfilled his obligation to the 17 Weeks podcast on SiriusXM and Pandora.

Ramsey made it clear during this week’s episode that he still wants out of Jacksonville.

“[M]y trade request still stands,” Ramsey said. “For me respect is a huge thing. I kind of touched on it a little bit last week in last week’s podcast but once respect is lost for both parties I think it is time to part ways. I’m going to continue being a top corner in this league for years to come. The money will come, but money isn’t everything. Peace and happiness means a lot more than the money.”

Ramsey also responded to speculation that he was faking an illness on Monday to avoid showing up for work in a workplace he’d like to leave for good. (The clips distributed by SiriusXM include no reference to his back injury that caused him to miss practice on Wednesday, or coach Doug Marrone’s non-straight-face reaction to questions on these topics.)

“Was truly sick,” he said. “Had the flu, was throwing up. Threw up at least four times, had the sh-ts, had to go to the doctor, had to get IVs, had to take all type of medicine and eat chicken noodle soup, do all the remedies that I could do. So that wasn’t fake as people may think. I don’t know, people can get a mixed view or a screwed view on the players or the organization or whoever during tough times like this. That’s why I’ve tried to keep it all positive even in my press conferences, on this podcast try to keep it all positive and just give a little insight. And so I’m going to keep it that way. Just because people are thinking this or that, they can think what they want to think and be miserable on their own time. I’m gonna keep it all positive, man. It’s only positive vibes and positive energy all 2019.”

Except for, you know, demanding a trade during the 2019 season.

The Jaguars continue to be unwilling to trade Ramsey, and his options until the team changes its position are simple: Play for the Jaguars or play for no one.