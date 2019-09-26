Jared Goff: We need to elevate the standard on offense

Getty Images

The Rams finished second in the league in points and yards from scrimmage during the 2018 season, but they haven’t been as prolific over the first three weeks of this season.

There have been a handful of reasons for that. The offensive line underwent some changes in the offseason, Todd Gurley‘s usage has dropped, they’ve turned the ball over five times and quarterback Jared Goff hasn’t been as sharp as he was in the regular season last year.

Despite all of that, the team has still put up over 25 points a game while winning all three times they took the field. On Wednesday, Goff was asked about criticism of the offense in the face of that record.

“I think it’s good. Like you’re saying, I know it’s coming from you guys, but for us internally, our standards are so high, especially offensively,” Goff said at a press conference. “We expect to be better, and we need to be if we want to win games late in the year. We are 3-0, we’ve been fortunate enough to do enough to win these past three games, but we know that in certain games down the road, it won’t be enough. We need to elevate that standard even further and continue to be detailed and be sharp on offense.”

The team is clearly still figuring out the best way to utilize Gurley in order to keep him healthy and that’s led to different demands on Goff in the early weeks of the season. It figures to remain a work in progress for at least a little while longer, albeit an easier one to endure as long as they keep adding to the win column.