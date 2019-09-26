Jennifer Lopez, Shakira will headline Super Bowl LIV halftime show

Getty Images

The identity of the headliners for the halftime show of Super Bowl LIV have been revealed.

In a pair of posts to Twitter, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira each announced that they would be taking the stage at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on February 2. They also issued statements to accompany an official press release from the show’s sponsor Pepsi.

“Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl,” Lopez said. “And now it’s made even more special not only because it’s the NFL’s 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can’t wait to show what us girls can do on the world’s biggest stage.”

“I’m so honored to be taking on one of the world’s biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the U.S. and all over the world — and to top it off, on my birthday!” Shakira said. “This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!”

It’s the first Super Bowl halftime show put together since the NFL and Jay-Z struck a deal that put Jay-Z’s company Roc Nation in place to lead “the league’s endeavors in music and entertainment.” Advice on the selection of acts for the NFL’s most-watched halftime show of the year were a centerpiece of that deal.