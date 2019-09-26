Josh Doctson targeting Week 10 return vs. Cowboys

Getty Images

Receiver Josh Doctson has yet to play a game for the Vikings. He hopes too suit up for the first time for his new team Nov. 10 against his hometown team.

The Vikings play at the Cowboys in Week 10.

Doctson played at Mansfield Legacy High School and TCU in the shadow of AT&T Stadium.

“For sure, absolutely,’’ Doctson said, via Chris Tomasson of the Star Tribune. “That’s the target.”

Doctson went on injured reserve with a hamstring issue Sept. 12. The Week 10 game is the first he is eligible to return.

The former first-round pick signed with the Vikings after Washington released him out of training camp, and Doctson was inactive for Minnesota’s victory over the Falcons.