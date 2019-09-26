Julian Edelman remains limited in practice

Getty Images

There were a few changes to the participation levels on Thursday’s Patriots injury report, but none involved wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Edelman was limited during Wednesday’s session because of the chest injury that knocked him out of last Sunday’s game against the Jets. Edelman was limited again on Thursday, but word from New England has been that it’s not a serious injury.

Quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t on Thursday’s report after being listed as limited by a calf issue on Wednesday.

Left tackle Marshall Newhouse took a step in the wrong direction as he was out of practice with an illness after being a limited participant on Wednesday. Left guard Joe Thuney (shoulder) moved in the other direction as he went from limited to full participation.