Leonard Fournette frustrated by lack of running game, wants more chances

Getty Images

The Jaguars average 90.7 rushing yards per game, ranking only 23rd in the league. Leonard Fournette hasn’t gotten more than 15 attempts or more than 66 rushing yards in any of the three games.

The running back admits he’s frustrated.

“There ain’t no doubt about that,” Fournette said, via Mike DiRocco of ESPN. “It’s very frustrating. I want to . . . help the team as much as you can. I’m a running back first. I don’t mind pass blocking and those things, but I’m a running back first, so it’s very frustrating at times.”

Coach Doug Marrone agrees Fournette needs more opportunities to run the ball. He pointed to the team’s offensive line, which should soon see the return of left tackle Cam Robinson, and said he, offensive line coach George Warhop and offensive coordinator John DeFilippo are trying to figure it out.

“I’d be the first one to say Leonard has to do a better job, but we’re not giving him a chance,” Marrone said. “Until we give him a chance to see what he can do, that’s fine, but he’s doing everything he can. Each week, we’re telling him to do this, and there’s little things that people wouldn’t see that he’s been able to do to help us, yet we have to come up bigger and help him by doing a better job blocking.”

Fournette blames a lack of preseason snaps among the starters as a reason for the slow start but expects things “to come together” for the running game at some point this season.

“I don’t know when,” Fournette said. “I can’t give you the exact time, but it’s going to come together. Everything’s coming full circle.”