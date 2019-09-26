Matt Patricia: Chiefs game our biggest game because it’s the next one

Getty Images

There are two games on Sunday pinning undefeated teams against one another.

One of them will take place in Detroit when the Lions host the Chiefs at Ford Field. The Lions have won back-to-back games by three points after tying the Cardinals in the season opener, which has some talking about this week as a measuring stick for how good they might be this season.

Defensive lineman Trey Flowers said that the Lions “understand the challenge that’s coming in,” but doesn’t feel the team has to make “too many statements.” Head coach Matt Patricia would likely agree with that as he’s not putting any special significance on this game.

“Every week is important,” Patricia said, via the Detroit Free Press. “There’s nothing more to that. Just our biggest game is this game because it’s our next game. We’ll always just kind of try to keep it that perspective so that — we just want to go out and perform well. That’s the bottom line.”

A win over the Chiefs wouldn’t count for more than a win over the Dolphins in the standings, but it would certainly lift outside opinions of the Lions to a new height.