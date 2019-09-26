NFL now focused on 17-game regular season in new CBA

Getty Images

The idea of an 18-game regular-season in the new Collective Bargaining Agreement went over like a lead football. So the NFL has dropped that idea and is proposing a 17-game regular season, Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com reports.

After committee meetings in Houston this week, owners were apprised of the change of gears.

“Not enough owners support 18 [games] and players would not go for it either,” a source told Kaplan.

The preseason would scale back from four games to either three or two, according to Kaplan.

The idea of an 18-game season was strongly opposed by the NFLPA and did not gain enough traction even with owners. But the reason for an expanded season is obvious: It will create even more revenue for players and owners, especially with legalized gambling on the way.

The NFL is not abandoning the possibility of expanding the playoffs by an extra team per conference, Kaplan said.

The current CBA expires after the 2020 season. The sides have begun talks and are expected to resume negotiating later this year or early in 2020.