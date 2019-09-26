No surgery recommended for Saquon Barkley

Getty Images

After getting a second opinion, Giants running back Saquon Barkley has chosen to recover the traditional way.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Barkley returned from his second opinion with Dr. Robert Anderson with a recommendation of no surgery.

Apparently, one consideration was the so-called “tightrope surgery,” which Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had last year.

In that procedure, a high-strength suture is inserted to fasten the bones of the lower leg in place. Tagovailoa returned from a high ankle sprain after four weeks to play in the national championship game last year after having the procedure.

Barkley’s expected to miss more than a month, after suffering the injury last week against the Buccaneers.