Packers dominate early, trail Eagles at half 21-20

AP

The Packers scored on their first three possessions, but two were red zone field goals. They scored a touchdown on their final possession of the half.

But despite 266 yards — 241 passing yards for Aaron Rodgers and 158 receiving yards for Davante Adams — the Packers find themselves trailing at the half.

Philadelphia owns a 21-20 lead, using a long kickoff return from Miles Sanders, an overturned offensive pass interference penalty and a Rodgers fumble to overcome an early 10-point deficit.

The Eagles have scored on Alshon Jeffery‘s 6-yard touchdown catch, Dallas Goedert‘s 3-yard touchdown catch and Jordan Howard‘s 1-yard touchdown run.

Howard’s touchdown came four plays after Rodgers’ fumble, which was forced by Derek Barnett and recovered by Brandon Graham and advanced 4 yards to the Green Bay 17-yard line.

The Packers missed opportunities for a big lead, settling for Mason Crosby field goals of 30 and 31 yards.

Aaron Jones scored on a 3-yard run only 4:29 into the game, and the Packers added another touchdown with nine seconds left in the half on a 19-yard pass from Rodgers to Geronimo Allison.

The Eagles have lost cornerback Sidney Jones, who is questionable to return with a hamstring injury that sent him to the locker room. Avonte Maddox has replaced him.

The Packers ended the half with Alex Light at right tackle with Bryan Bulaga on the sideline. They saw running back Jamaal Williams transported to the hospital for evaluation of head and neck injuries after a helmet-to-helmet hit by Barnett.