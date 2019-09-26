Patrick Mahomes set to play indoors for first time in NFL

Getty Images

No one has had much luck stopping Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes since he moved into the starting lineup in 2018 and we’ve seen him thrive in a variety of different stadiums and weather conditions over that span.

We haven’t seen him do it while playing indoors. Mahomes played four games indoors while at Texas Tech and he had one preseason game in Atlanta in 2018, but the schedule hasn’t given him a regular season chance.

That will change on Sunday. The Chiefs will be in Detroit to face the Lions and Mahomes doesn’t think that the new venue is going to present him with a bump in the road.

“We practice inside and I’ve played a few games inside before and we played the preseason last year inside,” Mahomes said, via the Kansas City Star. “So, you just prepare like it’s any other football game. I think that’s how you do regardless if you’re in a dome and it’s snowing or raining — you just kind of make sure that you’re ready to have success whatever the elements or circumstances are.”

Given how well Mahomes has done outside of climate controlled environments, one wouldn’t expect the Lions defenders to get much of a boost from the roof over their heads.