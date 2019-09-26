Report: Robert Kraft decided to cut Antonio Brown, Tom Brady disagrees

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 26, 2019, 3:36 PM EDT
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady pointedly refused to reveal his personal feelings about the team’s decision to cut Antonio Brown, but behind the scenes he reportedly disagreed with it.

Tom E. Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com reports that Brady is not happy that Brown got cut, as Brady viewed Brown as a uniquely talented receiver who would make an enormous difference to the Patriots’ offense.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft made the decision to cut Brown, despite Brady’s disagreement, according to the report.

In fact, the report says that while Kraft was emphatic about cutting Brown after the publication of threatening texts from Brown to the woman who has accused him in a lawsuit of sexual assault, Patriots coach Bill Belichick probably would have kept Brown if it had been up to him.

Ordinarily Kraft delegates personnel decisions to Belichick, but this appears to be a rare — maybe even unprecedented — case of Kraft making the decision himself, without Brady and Belichick being on board.

52 responses to “Report: Robert Kraft decided to cut Antonio Brown, Tom Brady disagrees

  2. If Kraft stepping in like that is “unprecedented” then that means a lot of rumors and reports the past couple years are completely false.

    In this case I do agree with Kraft stepping in. That madness needed to be halted. Trust that it not been we would already by now have had more madness happen.

  4. Owners gonna own….of course Brady and BB disagreed, they want another super bowl…Good for Kraft for doing the right thing!!

  6. TOM! You have him living in your house with your WIFE! AND he is charged with rape, why would you accept that? Normally innocent until proven guilty, but he was harassing the alleged victim. You have to cut ties and let it play out in the court. AND keep him away from YOUR WIFE. The potential loss is too great.

  8. pure speculation by tom “i hate the home team patriots because they shut me out and feed me disinformation” curran.

  10. Kraft is the owner and face of his company. He would do what was in the best interest of it- optics included. B&B are in the business of winning games. Sometimes what’s best for the company supersedes what’s on the field.

  11. That’s why Brady keeps “liking” AB’s social media posts. Like an adolescent. Says a lot about him and BB.

  14. Marcus Parkhill says:
    September 26, 2019 at 3:40 pm
    Owners gonna own….of course Brady and BB disagreed, they want another super bowl…Good for Kraft for doing the right thing!!
    ——————————————————————————————-
    Kraft’s only option was to do the “right thing.” He’s already in hot water himself for an actual crime.

  15. It was the right move. Sure you lose an extremely talented WR, but he isn’t stable from a mental perspective.

  16. If this story is true, it reflects very poorly on the character of both Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. I am extremely disappointed in both.

  17. I hate to admit it, but, as much as I dislike AB as a person, I find myself less excited to watch the Patriots now that he has been cut…

    Kind of like buying a double sausage mcmuffin with extra bacon and a donut on it. You take a bite and it is delicious! After a few seconds, you realize that it is going to be horrible for your health so you throw it in the trashcan. Afterwards, you know it was bad for you and that you made the right decision, but some small part of you is disappointed that you didn’t eat the whole thing.

  18. It is interesting that Kraft, who claims he is falsely accused, does not support a fellow comrade in joints who also may be falsely accused?
    The law of slime is certainly changing our scales of justice …

  19. pretty ironic that Robert Kraft made the decision to cut Brown. Should the Patriots of “cut” Kraft after his rendezvous down in Florida…I get he is the “owner” but when does he become the moral compass for the team based on his past transgressions.

  20. Told ya. This is what I mean about Brady thinking he is entitled to All Pro weaponry all the time.

    The fact is, Edelman, Gordon and Dorsett is as talented a trio as any in the conference and Tom doesn’t think so, well, because he’s Brady.

    Love Brady, diehard Pats fan, but this stuff is overbearing.

    I loved it when BB dealt Moss to snap Brady out of it in 2010 because it made him the league MVP in 2010. And, I loved it when BB drafted JimmyG and worked everyday with him because it made him fear for his job.

    And, yes, you do have influence in personnel decisions as you were “1000% in” on the risk that was Antonio Brown.

    Button up the chin strap, Tom. You have the best RB group in the conference, the best OL coach in NFL history, the best coach in NFL history, arguably the league’s premier OC, and arguably the best WR group in the conference, with a rookie named Jakobi Meyers who you won’t look at much so far to start the season.

    Well, start looking.

  22. Good for Kraft it’s his money being spent . No matter the talent with what this guy has been accused of by multiple women . Add how he bailed on his team making a playoff run last year. Then apparently played the raiders doing all he could to be released. He doesn’t deserve another chance in NFL. Better suited for the XFL I’m sure they would love the attention seeking drama queen

  23. The Patriots will prove to the rest of the league once again that when push comes to shove, Brady and Belichick continue to rise to the occasion. It’s amazing how after so many times guys like Rob Parker and Stephen A. Smith have been proven wrong, people still bet against this team. It’s comedy gold at this point.

  25. iberiasaint says:
    September 26, 2019 at 3:44 pm
    He gets a microphone put into his face and gets asked a question. He answers the question.

    He gets a microphone put into his face and gets asked a question. He answers the question.

  26. isn’t it interesting how one guy ( A Brown) can cause so much turmoil and problems on a team, or in his case this year two teams… stay tuned for the 3rd team for him to cause some turmoil

  30. More nonsense in the media’s never ending attempts ar driving a stake between Bill, Kraft, and Brady. Give it up media slugs it’s not happening

  32. We all already knew what type of guy Belichik is.
    But this should finally prove to all, just what kind of slime that Tom Brady is.
    Wonder what Giselle thinks of Toms love for abuser Brown?

  36. This is Kraft listening to the media reports and trying to save face for his franchise. A franchise that will be around after Brady, Belichick, and even himself will be gone. They were already getting dogged in the media for the way everything went down in the first place, because it did appear to be set up. Now, after he is signed, Brown does something as stupid as threaten people who have voiced these allegations? Yeah, not the sharpest tool in the shed. Now he is where he should have been from the moment Oakland released him, on the couch where he has plenty of time to be on Twitter and in the court room where he will be tried for whatever acts he has committed (sexual misconduct, destruction of property, and failure to pay alike). BB and Brady truly just want to win at all costs.

  41. trollaikman8 says:
    September 26, 2019 at 3:51 pm
    Well to be fair, Kraft’s hands were tied.

    He wanted to be bound & gagged but that's an extra $40, and Soon Yi wasn't working that day.

    7 3 Rate This

    ————-

    So were BB’s. He took on the primadonna risk for Brady and then had to answer for it at press conferences with Brady housing Brown and using Twitter, enabling Brown.

    Face palm city.

    I am as diehard as they come but for the TEAM, not just pampered Brsdy.

  45. omniscient48 says:
    September 26, 2019 at 3:47 pm
    If this story is true, it reflects very poorly on the character of both Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. I am extremely disappointed in both.

    ————-

    I'm sure that will keep them up at night.

  48. Dublin Demons says:
    September 26, 2019 at 3:41 pm
    TOM! You have him living in your house with your WIFE! AND he is charged with rape, why would you accept that? Normally innocent until proven guilty, but he was harassing the alleged victim. You have to cut ties and let it play out in the court. AND keep him away from YOUR WIFE. The potential loss is too great.
    ———————————
    im not sure you realize this but AB never did live a Toms house. That was a totally false report that some of you just never bother stopping yoyr run with. AB was staying at the Renaissance those 11 days.

  49. He’s not charged with rape. If a woman randomly charged you with it, would you ok with everyone assuming you’re guilty?

    I’m not an AB fan, but it’s the accusations that the owners are worried about, it’s how AB is handling it.

  50. Brady didn’t have to pay Brown. After the latest incident, Brown was almost surely going on the Exempt List, with pay. One of the reasons nobody will touch him now. No point in keeping him.

  51. That puts Brady’s “Maybe someday I’ll be the owner and…” from Monday’s mild rant into context.

    seems to fit the speculation.

  52. mountie97 says:
    September 26, 2019 at 3:55 pm
    Wow not sure how or why Brady would disagree. AB is a team destroying timebomb.

    ———————-
    Brady's job is not to run an organization. Its to lead the team down the field every time they are on offense. So ABs media circus doesnt exist when its time for Brady to do his job, only the receiver skills. And as much of a problem as he was off the field, on the field he has never been anything short of a huge blessing to anyone seeking to lead the team down the field.

