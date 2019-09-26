Ron Wolf admits that he blew it on Tom Brady

Posted by Mike Florio on September 26, 2019, 9:33 AM EDT
As the legend of Tom Brady somehow continues to grow, plenty of people have tried to say they saw it coming. Few, including the Patriots (who eventually took him in round six), did.

And so it’s refreshing when someone who was in the business of evaluating players at the time Brady emerged from Michigan admits to getting it wrong.

Former Packers G.M. Ron Wolf has done just that, in comments to Bob McGinn of TheAthletic.com. McGinn looks back at the input he received on scouts regarding Brady prior to the 2000 draft, as supplemented by more recent comments from folks like Wolf.

Wolf, whose Packers had Brett Favre, Matt Hasselbeck, and Aaron Brooks at the time, had a habit of drafting quarterbacks in most years of the draft. But Wolf passed on Brady, multiple times.

Sh-t, yeah, I would have [taken Brady],” Wolf admitted to McGinn. “Had I known this guy was who he was. . . .”

Unlike fellow Hall of Famer Bill Polian, who has claimed that he had a first-round grade on Brady, Wolf doesn’t try to sugarcoat the fact that he, like so many others, stepped in the first word from his quote to McGinn.

“We kind of deviated just a tad from our normal procedure,” Wolf said regarding the 2000 draft. “You know, whenever one changes something, it jumps up and bites you in the ass. I still think about that. It’s one of those things, you’re never too old to learn. I’m not sure why I didn’t nip it in the bud.”

Wolf didn’t see Brady play in person, and he relied on three of his scouts. All of them said no to Brady.

“I just know that we really just did a terrible job as an organization on Tom Brady,” Wolf told McGinn. “It was a joke, the reports we had on him. A disgrace. We had three reports, and three guys said he couldn’t play. We could talk about this for five hours. Whatever they said was completely wrong. . . .

“I don’t know how you could go to a Big Ten school like that and watch a guy play and his career as it unfolded and think he couldn’t play. You say to yourself, ‘I’ll never listen to this [bleep] again the rest of my life.'” (And, yes, the first dropping of the ‘S’ bomb made it past the censors at TheAthletic.com, but the second one didn’t.)

An unnamed personnel executive responded to Wolf’s observations with this: “Easy to blame the scouts, but the general consensus was that Tom was a free agent.”

Even if Wolf is blaming the scouts, Wolf hired them. It was his operation. If his scouts failed to spot Brady as a potentially great player, then Wolf failed to spot Brady as a potentially great player. Like everyone else did.

Except for Polian, of course.

15 responses to “Ron Wolf admits that he blew it on Tom Brady

  1. lmao

    I remember when people thought this guy was a great GM. He was a good GM, certainly, but no one touches the great BB in the Cap Era. Absolutely no one, including Polian, the latter wildly overrated going to Indy knowing he had Manning.

  2. So Polian “scouts” TB as a 1st Round Pick but fails to take him in the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th Rounds = revisonist dreamer.

  3. Even if Wolf is blaming the scouts, Wolf hired them.

    ————————

    “We kind of deviated just a tad from our normal procedure,” Wolf said regarding the 2000 draft. “You know, whenever one changes something, it jumps up and bites you in the ass. I still think about that. It’s one of those things, you’re never too old to learn. I’m not sure why I didn’t nip it in the bud.”

  4. The draft is now and has always been a crapshoot, and there are plenty of early round busts and late rounds stars. The only real surprise is that people are still surprised by this.

  5. I’m still waiting for the article that has all the “experts” who claimed JaMarcus Russell, Ryan Leaf, Trent Richardson, etc were “can’t-miss franchise cornerstones”.

    Revisionist history always skews towards fondness.

  6. Polian is a fraud. Any one of us could have drafted Peyton. His Indy team only won one SB and his Bills teams never won a SB. If he was great, wouldn’t Indy won a few SB’s if they had the right personnel?
    Another person who owes Peyton a huge part of their compensation.

  8. The scouts must have been blind.

    Brady brought his Michigan team back from defeat with several 4th quarter comebacks. He set school passing records and in his senior year beat Ohio State. In his final game, he beat Alabama in overtime in the Orange Bowl. He was given the nickname ‘the Comeback Kid’ for the many times he pulled it out in the 4th quarter.

    NUTS that so many teams passed on him.

  11. @tylawspick6
    32 teams passed on Brady in the draft 5 or 6 times. That includes your chosen Patriots. How could they, the Pats, have passed on him 5 times? The stupidity of passing on a HOF qb FIVE times is astounding!!!!

  12. solo681 says:
    September 26, 2019 at 9:38 am
    So Polian “scouts” TB as a 1st Round Pick but fails to take him in the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th Rounds = revisonist dreamer.

    61 1 Rate This

    ———————-

    Or, a pathological liar and narcissist, seething with jealousy over BB.

    Keep in mind, BB thwarted Polian’s Bills in SB 25 and BB’s gameplan rests in Canton.

    BB has been slapping around Polian for 30 years. lol

  14. As proven by scouts, GMs, and other talent evaluators, they are wrong at least 50% of the time. Just look at the huge failure records posted by first and second selections, especially first rounders.

