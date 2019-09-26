Seahawks reverse course on Gary Jennings, waive Bryan Mone instead

Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks were set to waive fourth-round draft pick Gary Jennings on Wednesday to facilitate the promotion of safety Adrian Colbert from their practice squad.

However, the team instead reversed course and waived rookie undrafted defensive tackle Bryan Mone on Thursday to clear the roster spot for Colbert’s promotion.

The Seahawks made their decision with Jennings after Wednesday’s roster transaction deadline of 1 p.m. PT had passed. Jennings did not take part in practice with the team on Wednesday and the team submitted his waiver request to the league. However, that move would not become official until Thursday’s transaction threshold had elapsed. That allowed the Seahawks to change their minds and rescind the waiver request for Jennings and waive Mone instead as the corresponding move to Colbert’s promotion.

While it created a nebulous circumstance surrounding the final spot on their active roster, the Seahawks now have things sorted out with Jennings still a part of their 53-man unit. Jennings has been slow to find his footing with the team as a hamstring injury kept him participating in the early stages of offseason workouts and put him behind.

“He’s doing good, had a good practice today. The thing that’s been fun for us as a staff, is the youth and all the different guys we’ve got in that depth chart,” offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said Thursday after practice.

“It’s just that we’ve got a nice young group that’s all progressing. But, he’s a good talented football player – good size, good speed. He made some nice plays out there today.”

Mone appeared in each of the first three games of the season for Seattle, recording three tackles.