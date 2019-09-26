Teddy Bridgewater expects to do more on offense this week

Getty Images

The Saints offense looked different than usual against Seattle last week.

Teddy Bridgewater was the starting quarterback in place of the injured Drew Brees, although that wasn’t the sole reason why the offense was pared back. Bridgewater explained at his Wednesday press conference that being on the road against the Seahawks also impacted the amount of plays that were in the game plan.

Bridgewater and company are back at home this week, which the quarterback believes will lead to expanded offensive options.

“I’m pretty sure, last week as well, given the circumstances we wanted to try to cut back on some things with all the crowd noise,” Bridgewater said. “Being back home, being able to do our own cadence, we can do more.”

Bridgewater said that the offense was “able to do some things that I was comfortable doing and we had some success” in the win over the Seahawks. Much of what went well for the Saints was getting the ball into Alvin Kamara‘s hands and that figures to remain a big part of the offense regardless of the amount of plays that the team brings into the game against the Cowboys.