Todd Monken steers clear of playcalling questions in Cleveland

Todd Monken knows not to touch a hot stove.

Three days after Browns coach Freddie Kitchens fended off questions about playcalling, including whether he’d delegate the job to an assistant or collaborate with others on it, the Browns offensive coordinator opted to steer clear of any questions on the topic.

“I am not going to get into that in terms of how we do things and how we collectively do things,” Monken told reporters when asked about the process for calling plays. “That is not anything. There is no reason to get into that. Everywhere I have been, we do it collectively as a staff and we move forward from there.”

Kitchens made it clear on Monday that there is no process, and that the process is him.

“It is me,” Kitchens said. “It is my fault. No, it is me. Todd does a great job during the course of the week of making sure we stay on task, we stay organized and all that kind of stuff. When things mess up, it is going to be me.”

Monken knew not to mess things up by adding his two cents to the things Kitchens said. It’s clearly a sensitive subject in Cleveland, and it will get more sensitive if Kitchens continues to mess up those decisions in key moments of games.