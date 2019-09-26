Tom Brady looks forward to thinning the herd in Buffalo

Getty Images

The Patriots return to Buffalo on Sunday, for the annual Tom Brady Identified Flying Object game. On Wednesday, he talked about the satisfaction he gets from winning in another team’s stadium, and from watching their fans leave the venue.

Let’s start with the question, during which the reporter may have tried just a little bit too hard to be one of the cool kids: “How much do you enjoy playing in an environment like that where they’re just focused on you and you’re just trying to ruin all their hopes and dreams?”

“Yeah, when you go on the road in the NFL, you’ve got to get used to that because that’s a lot of what that’s about,” Brady said in response (apparently, the ruin-the-hopes-and-dreams question worked). “You go in there with however many guys — 46 active, five or six other guys, your coaches, a few fans in the crowd — but I think it’s always gratifying when you go in there and then by the end of the game, you look up and there’s only Patriots fans left. I always think that’s pretty cool.

“So to go on the road in the NFL is tough, and certainly early in the game, after their pregame tailgate when they’re a little fired up. So, they’re pretty into it, they’re pretty loud and we’ve got to go out and we’ve got to execute early. I think starting fast, which we’ve actually done a good job with this year, that’s really important this week.”

It’s also really important to keep an eye out for certain artificial one-eyed items that may be whizzing by Brady’s helmet. The tradition-truly-unlike-any-other began in 2016, and it has continued every year since then.