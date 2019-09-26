Tony Khan calls tweet from Jaguars media member regarding Jalen Ramsey “appalling”

Posted by Mike Florio on September 26, 2019, 1:36 PM EDT
Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey has plenty of reasons to be miffed at the team, and the team currently has plenty of reasons to be miffed at him. Against that backdrop of dysfunction, the Jaguars have come to Ramsey’s defense in one specific way.

On Wednesday, Gene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union questioned the legitimacy of Ramsey’s departure from the team for the birth of a child: “How much more of a fiasco can this Jaguars vs. Ramsey become? I’m all for anybody getting time off for the birth of their child, but is Jalen’s girlfriend actually in labor? Or is this just a convenient excuse for Ramsey to be out of the team’s crosshairs for a week or more?”

Tony Khan, the son of Jaguars owner Shad Khan, fired back at Frenette.

That is an appalling tweet, Gene,” Tony Khan said. “That is way out of line. You have no business questioning someone’s family.”

Frenette definitely entered a minefield when discussing the topic of a player leaving the team to attend the birth of a child, but given recent events is it wrong to pose publicly a question that many privately are asking? While players have an absolute right, if they choose to use it, to exit the team for the birth of a child, most players who exercise this privilege are gone for a minimal period of time. Against the background of Ramsey wanting out of Jacksonville, and in light of his illness from Monday and his back injury from Wednesday, it’s hardly appalling to wonder whether Ramsey will turn the justifiable departure associated with the birth of a child into an absence of unjustifiable duration.

Of course, it may have been smarter for Frenette to hold that thought until Ramsey stays away from the team for a week or longer. Regardless, Frenette wasn’t questioning Ramsey’s family. Frennette was questioning whether Ramsey would use the cover of a family situation to continue to pursue his obvious agenda of getting the Jaguars to relent on their refusal to trade him. Given the stakes involved, including the promise of a new contract from a new team at a time when the Jaguars aren’t inclined to pay Ramsey, it’s not unfair to wonder whether that may be happening.

Still, kudos to Tony Khan for defending his player, even if Khan twisted the facts a bit. If the goal was to mend fences with Ramsey, however, anything other than a giant bag of cash at this point amounts to a waste of time.

14 responses to “Tony Khan calls tweet from Jaguars media member regarding Jalen Ramsey “appalling”

  2. Gene got obliterated on that tweet, too. You just gotta know not to say “is she actually in labor?” Like, we already know way more than we really need to know. The microscope on the player is getting a bit ridiculous.

  3. Usually the Jaguars are just a disaster on the field. Nice that this has found it’s way off the the field as well.

  5. “…You have no business questioning someone’s family.”

    That’s the kind of sideways logic used by people who think you’re too stupid to notice the deflection. Politicians of a certain stripe do it all the time.

  6. Khan is correct. It is an appalling tweet. And if you have to ask whether the question should be posed publicly, you already know the answer.

  7. After what has been going on with the team and Ramsey, I think the question wasn’t out of line. Gene Frenette just asked what most people were thinking. Ramsey has been making every excuse to not practice with the team since his trade demand. Why the need to walk on egg shells?

  8. There is no “absence of unjustifiable duration” when it comes to being present for your children. Period.

  9. I wouldn’t want Ramsey on my team, for anything. That being said, its not really okay to question some wanting to be there for the birth of their child. When many are wanting 3 months of paid maternity leave to be the law, is out really wrong for a guy to want to bond with his new child for a few days or, god forbid, a week or more? Not really cool Mike, to defend a media member asking if his wife is faking being in labor. “He shouldn’t have asked that, bit it was really okay for him to ask it”

  10. Silly tweet, but I don’t think he was questioning anything. I think he was making a statement that Ramsey is untrustworthy, and at this point it’s hard to argue that.

    They guy is soft and can’t be counted on. Narcissists needs to go out of style, and fast. Stop hiring them, stop electing them president.

  11. We’ve seen plenty of players miss a game for the birth of their child, like James White last week. We’ve seen plenty of players leave mid-week for the birth of their child and return for the game Sunday. I can’t remember a player taking an entire week off practices and game for the birth of their child.

  13. The dude is supposedly a journalist, so he could do what journalists are supposed to do and investigate it. It’s exceedingly lazy to take the route he did.

    mumfio says:
    After what has been going on with the team and Ramsey, I think the question wasn’t out of line. Gene Frenette just asked what most people were thinking.

  14. If I was having my first kid I would do the same thing. Football will throw this kid away when it is done with him. His kid will be there for the rest of his life.

