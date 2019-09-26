Tony Romo shoots 2-under in the first round of PGA Tour event

Getty Images

Tony Romo is scheduled to work the Bears-Vikings game for CBS on Sunday. He might be unavailable.

The former Cowboys quarterback shot a 2-under 70 that has him currently tied for 24th out of 143 golfers in the first round of the PGA Tour’s Safeway Open in Napa, California. Adam Scott leads at 7-under.

Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson also are in the field, and Romo had a better score Thursday than Hideki Matsuyama, Charley Hoffman and Charles Howell III, among others.

Playing the back nine first, Romo opened with a 50-foot putt for a birdie on No. 10. He closed with back-to-back birdies.

“Every time I play in one of these events, get lucky enough to get an exemption, you kind of get a chance to see what you’re not good at, and very apparent was putting over the last year or so,” Romo told SiriusXM. “Just a lot of work put into it. I’ve been putting well, so it’s nice to come out here and keep that going.

It is his best round in a PGA Tour event.

Romo did not come close to making the cut in his first three PGA Tour events, but if he does this weekend, Boomer Esiason will take Romo’s spot in the CBS booth alongside Jim Nantz, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports.

Romo’s contract with CBS expires after this season, and he could surpass John Madden’s record $8 million a year, per Marchand. That gives Romo leverage, and he has used it to play golf after receiving a sponsor’s exemption into this week’s PGA Tour event.

Golf is not a hobby for Romo, but something he is serious about pursuing. That pursuit might keep him on the course and out of the booth this weekend.