Vance McDonald, Joe Haden out of practice for Steelers

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week that he is optimistic about tight end Vance McDonald‘s availability for Monday night’s game against the Bengals, but McDonald wasn’t able to get on the field Thursday.

The Steelers released their first practice report of the week and McDonald was listed as a non-participant due to the shoulder injury that had him in a sling this week. The Steelers placed Xavier Grimble on injured reserve Wednesday, which leaves Zach Gentry and the newly acquired Nick Vannett as the other options at tight end.

Cornerback Joe Haden also sat out the practice with a shoulder injury. Haden missed two days of practice for the same reason last week, but was in the lineup against the 49ers.

Fullback Roosevelt Nix (knee), linebacker Vince Williams (hamstring) and linebacker Anthony Chickillo (foot) were also out of practice. All three were out of the lineup last weekend. Linebacker Jayrone Elliott (hamstring) was also out while center Maurkice Pouncey and linebacker Mark Barron each took rest days.