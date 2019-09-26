Von Miller says he’s excited to face Jaguars, doesn’t say much else

Getty Images

Broncos linebacker Von Miller answered questions about his lack of sacks after Week One, after Week Two and once more directly after the Broncos lost to the Packers in Week Three.

It seems that Miller’s reached his fill of questions to answer about the team’s 0-3 start to the 2019 season. Miller had a press conference scheduled for Thursday afternoon and came to the podium with a prepared statement that took around 12 or 13 seconds to read.

“I feel good,” Miller said. “Got a great week of preparation. Got great teammates, great coaches. Excited about the opportunity this week versus the Jaguars. Got a great game plan in. I’m excited to play.”

Miller then waved and walked off the podium without taking any questions from the media. The message would seem to be there’s nothing left to talk about regarding the Broncos’ poor start to the season and that the actions of Miller and his teammates against the Jaguars will speak for them.