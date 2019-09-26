Zack Martin’s back injury keeps him out of practice

Getty Images

Cowboys right guard Zack Martin missed Thursday’s practice with a back injury. He was limited a day earlier.

The Cowboys added an Achilles injury to safety Kavon Frazier, who was limited. He also was limited Wednesday but not for an injury.

The rest of the team’s report stayed the same.

Receiver Amari Cooper remained limited with his ankle injury. He had a precautionary MRI on Wednesday, but the test didn’t show anything of concern.

“He just had been dealing with kind of a foot and an ankle thing coming out of the ball game,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “He was limited in practice [Wednesday]. We got it checked out afterward.

“We’re hopeful he’ll be ready to go as the week goes on.”