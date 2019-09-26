Za’Darius Smith, Corey Clement active tonight

Getty Images

Both teams have good news on the injury front with players who were questionable for tonight’s game.

Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith, who was listed as questionable with a knee injury, is active.

Also active is Eagles running back Corey Clement, who sat out last week with a shoulder injury and was listed as questionable for tonight.

The Eagles’ inactives are Nate Sudfeld, DeSean Jackson, Ronald Darby, Shareef Miller, Nate Herbig, Matt Pryor and Tim Jernigan.

The Packers’ inactives are Jake Kumerow, Dexter Williams, Ka’dar Hollman, Oren Burks, Cole Madison, Adam Pankey and Montravius Adams.