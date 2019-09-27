Aaron Rodgers suffers first home loss when leading by double digits

Getty Images

The obscure stat of the day comes from Thursday night at Lambeau Field.

Before the Week Four game against the Eagles, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had compiled a record of 50-0-1 when his team led by 10 or more points at home. After the Week Four game against the Eagles, Rodgers now has a record of 50-1-1.

Green Bay rocketed to a 13-0 lead on Thursday night, before Philadelphia woke up and made it a game. The Packers were then unable to recapture the lead after falling behind 21-13, while the game was still in the first half.

Here’s another troubling stat for the 2019 Packers, as pointed out on Friday’s PFT Live by Big Cat: The Packers have scored a grand total of six fourth-quarter points this year. In all games. Combined.

Whether opposing defenses are adjusting to the Green Bay offense or the Green Bay offense isn’t adjusting to opposing defenses or a little of both, the Packers can’t continue to race to a big start and then try to weather the storm.

Actually, that’s a microcosm for a season that included five home games in six weeks, giving them a chance to fatten up their record and then hold on as best they can to a division title or a playoff berth. Last night’s loss became a lost opportunity to bank another September win, which puts even more pressure on the Packers to go to Dallas next weekend and find a way to beat one of the best teams in the conference.