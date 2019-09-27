Amari Cooper “in good shape” to play this week

Getty Images

Cowboys owner and noted orthopedist Jerry Jones has declared another patient cured.

During his weekly interview on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said wide receiver Amari Cooper should be ready to go for Sunday night’s game against the Saints.

“Yes, I feel very good about that,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “I think we’re in good shape.”

Cooper has been limited in practice this week, after getting an MRI on his right ankle. Those tests came back negative, which was a good sign.

Cooper has four touchdowns in three games this season, so having him on the field can only help.