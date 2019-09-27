Anthony Lynn says “there’s a chance” Melvin Gordon plays Sunday

Posted by Charean Williams on September 27, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT
Melvin Gordon said he returned now because “we’re 1-2.” But the running back won’t help the Chargers by sitting on the bench.

With Justin Jackson out for Sunday, Gordon could play a limited role against the Dolphins.

“I’ve said all along there’s a chance,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told the media Friday, via NFL Media. “He’s looked fine. He’s in good shape, but he hasn’t been practicing football, so obviously he’s not ready to go back in there and carry the load right now, but you never know, he may have to.”

Gordon hasn’t been “sitting around,” but he’s not in a game shape. So the Chargers want to be “careful with if he plays, how much he plays, and if he even played,” Lynn said.

Gordon returned expecting to do his part, whatever that entails this week.

“We do what we’ve got to do to win,” Gordon told reporters Friday when asked if he’d be ready to play if called on. “For the most part, I think I’ll be all right.”

Gordon’s 64-day holdout ended Thursday and cost him millions. He got neither the trade he requested nor the contract extension he sought.

He is, however, scheduled to become a free agent in March.

“Nothing came out of it, so I try not to think back on it,” Gordon said.

4 responses to “Anthony Lynn says “there’s a chance” Melvin Gordon plays Sunday

  1. So let’s see here.

    Gordon holds out for 64 days to force a contract extension and /or trade, gets neither and comes back ready to play – well sorta ready. But he’s back with the team willing to play now.

    Lynn says he may play Gordon this week even though:
    a. he’s not in game shape
    b. they’re playing the Dolphins.

    So I’m wondering who’s in charge of this team? Neither one of these guys is exactly Mensa material, ya know

  2. I don’t understand this “game shape”. Walter Jones skipped OTA & pre-season three years in a row while pulling train cars while tagged, then walked in Week 1 and played like a future first-ballot Hall of Famer.

    Hand Gordon the ball, point, and say “Run that way”.

  3. With their now 3rd string back in a walking boot and Melvin traveling to Miami, its more than likely he’ll see some action. But like we’ve seen numerous times with players that aren’t in “game shape” it’s a calf, groin or hammy strain waiting to happen.

