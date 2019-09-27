Avonte Maddox returned to Philadelphia with team

Getty Images

Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox left last night’s game in a frightening manner, but the news appears to be good today.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Maddox was taken to a local hospital after the game, but was discharged quickly enough that he was able to take the team flight home to Philadelphia.

That’s a good sign, after he took a scary hit to the helmet from teammate Andrew Sendejo.

He was strapped to a backboard and carted off, with the team later announcing he had movement in all his extremities.

It’s unclear what it means for his playing status, but after that shot, that’s not the primary concern.