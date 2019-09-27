Colts promote WR Ashton Dulin from practice squad

Getty Images

The Colts didn’t rule wide receiver T.Y. Hilton out for Sunday’s game against the Raiders, but he’s unlikely to play after getting a doubtful designation and the team moved to bolster the receiving corps on Friday afternoon.

Ashton Dulin has been summoned from the practice squad to join the 53-man roster. Cornerback Ryan Lewis was waived in a corresponding move.

Dulin signed with the Colts after going undrafted out of Malone University, where he was named a Division II All-American. His arrival gives the Colts a league-high five Division II products on their roster.

The rookie caught two passes for 22 yards and returned five kickoffs for 102 yards during the preseason.